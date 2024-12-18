Hard Numbers: Iran’s struggle is rial, China lures tourists, South Africa shutters mom and pop shops, Russia arrests scooter-killer suspect

777,000: When it rains, it pours – and Iran is getting absolutely soaked right now. After watching its main proxy Hezbollah get destroyed by Israel, then losing its most important regional ally in Syria, and now suffering an energy crisis that has forced the closure of schools and government offices, the Iranian rial has plunged to 777,000 against the dollar. That’s the lowest level ever.

10: In an ongoing bid to boost tourism, the Chinese Communist Party has extended the period of visa-free travel to 10 full days for citizens of 50 countries, including the US. Passport holders of nearly 40 other countries are able to stay for a full month. Since the end of Covid restrictions, foreign visitors have flocked to the country: In the first 11 months of this year, arrivals grew 86%, to nearly 30 million people.

1,041: The South African government has shuttered 1,041 informal mom and pop grocery spots across the country. The move comes after dozens of children have died from consuming pesticide-laden foods purchased at the so-called “spaza shops.” Evidently the pesticides that shop owners are using to control vermin have found ways into the food, leading to illness and injuries.