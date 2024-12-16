Menu Icon
France rushes aid to Mayotte, devastated by cyclone

​French Gendarmerie forces cross a damaged area in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, in Mayotte, France December 15, 2024.

Gendarmerie Nationale/Handout via REUTERS
Senior Writer
France rushed aid to Mayotte on Monday, with death estimates running into the thousands after the most powerful cyclone in nearly a century devastated the small Indian Ocean island overnight. The Red Cross described the destruction as “unimaginable” with photos showing streets completely blocked with rubble, entire hillside neighborhoods crushed into chaos, and rural areas cut off by debris.

Time is running short: The storm left much of the island without water or electricity, and survivors are reportedly beginning to go hungry in some areas. Residents in the capital, Mamoudzou, lined up at the few functional stores searching for basic supplies, while rescue teams literally cut their way into the hinterland through downed trees.

Mayotte is the poorest French territory — and by extension, the poorest part of the EU — with median annual disposable income about 1/8th that of Paris, and three-quarters of the population in poverty. Situated between Mozambique and Madagascar, it has become a destination for migrants from southeastern Africa, who mistakenly believe landing on Mayotte can open a pathway to Europe. The underinvestment and social changes have led to repeated unrest over the last decade, with the French army deploying to quell riots over water shortages last year.

We’re watching what rescue teams discover as they re-establish links to rural areas, how many souls were lost in the storm, and whether the French government’s response can help re-establish trust in the far-flung territory. Remember that earlier this year, one of France’s other overseas possessions, New Caledonia, suffered weeks of unrest stemming from similar underinvestment and political alienation.

