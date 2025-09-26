Hard Numbers: Trump tariffs drugs, WarSec calls unusual meeting, Argentina’s poverty plummets, Oz man fined in deepfake porn case

100: Donald Trump has announced a 100% tariff on branded pharmaceuticals for any company that is not already building new facilities in the US. However, the measure excludes generic drugs – which make up 90% of US imports. European pharma companies are awaiting clarification on whether this breaks the recently agreed-upon 15% tariff ceiling for all EU imports.

800: US Secretary of Defe–, we mean Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has abruptly summoned many of the US military’s 800 generals and admirals to an IRL meeting at a military base in Virginia next week. The purpose of the sudden, massive meeting is unknown but experts say a gathering of this kind is extremely unusual. Since taking office, Hegseth has fired a number of top officials, and ordered a 20% downsizing of senior brass.

31.6: Argentina’s poverty rate dropped to 31.6% — its lowest since 2018 — as President Javier Milei’s austerity, currency controls, and tight monetary policy curbed triple-digit inflation. Despite IMF support and easing inflation, economic stagnation, high unemployment, and rising informal work threaten Milei’s momentum ahead of the Oct. 26 midterm elections.