Nigeria’s Rivers State in crisis after Laos declares emergency rule

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 29, 2023.

REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency Tuesday in the southern state of Rivers, suspending its governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and local legislators for six months and naming former navy chief Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas the caretaker governor. The state of emergency also enables the federal government to make regulations and send security forces into Rivers State to maintain order.

What prompted the move? Tinubu acted after an explosion rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline this week, disrupting $14 million worth of daily crude oil production. The incident is still under investigation, but Tinubu accused Fubara of failing to act against gangs responsible for similar attacks in the past months that have been used to “bunker” or steal oil for sale on the black market.

However, critics argue that Tinubu’s real motive is to seize control of the oil-rich state, especially as Fubara belongs to the People’s Democratic Party, the main national opposition party to Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress. Fubara was already engaged in a power struggle with his predecessor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and political opponents were threatening the governor withimpeachment.

The Nigerian Bar Association called Tinubu’s move “unconstitutional,” and the PDP is refusing to recognize the state of emergency. It maintains that Fubara is still governor and that Tinubu has no constitutional authority to remove him, and it has called on the country’s National Assembly to overturn Tinubu’s decision.

