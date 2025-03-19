Nigeria’s Rivers State in crisis after Laos declares emergency rule

Nigerian Presidentdeclared a state of emergency Tuesday in the southern state of Rivers, suspending its governor,, and local legislators for six months and naming former navy chief Vice Admiralthe caretaker governor . The state of emergency also enables the federal government to make regulations and send security forces into Rivers State to maintain order.

What prompted the move? Tinubu acted after an explosion rocked the Trans-Niger Pipeline this week, disrupting $14 million worth of daily crude oil production. The incident is still under investigation, but Tinubu accused Fubara of failing to act against gangs responsible for similar attacks in the past months that have been used to “bunker” or steal oil for sale on the black market.

However, critics argue that Tinubu’s real motive is to seize control of the oil-rich state, especially as Fubara belongs to the People’s Democratic Party, the main national opposition party to Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress. Fubara was already engaged in a power struggle with his predecessor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and political opponents were threatening the governor with impeachment .