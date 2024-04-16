Menu Icon
Stakes are high for election in the Solomon Islands

​Supporters of former deputy speaker Namson Tran cheer and wave in the capital Honiara, Solomon Islands, Monday, April 15, 2024. Solomon Islanders are set to go to the polls on April 17

Supporters of former deputy speaker Namson Tran cheer and wave in the capital Honiara, Solomon Islands, Monday, April 15, 2024. Solomon Islanders are set to go to the polls on April 17

. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Voters in the Solomon Islands will vote in a parliamentary election on Wednesday that has repercussions for the Asia Pacific region due to the country’s close relationship with China.

After delaying the election a year to focus on hosting the 2024 Pacific Games — a move that raised eyebrows — Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavere is up for reelection. Best known for switching diplomatic recognition to Taiwan in 2019, he then alarmed neighboring Australia, New Zealand, and the US by signing a secret security pact with Beijing in 2022, raising fears that China could one day build a naval base there.

His primary opponent, Peter KeniloreaJr., the son of the country’s first prime minister, has pledged to switch ties back to Taiwan.

But for most Solomon Islanders, the election is less about China and more about the economy. The 900 islands are rich in natural resources but rank just 155 out of 199 countries in the United Nations’s Human Development Index, which many blame on the government’s economic mismanagement and corruption.

Right now, polling shows Sogavare as the frontrunner. Still, he is challenged by several strong opposition figures who could undermine his chances if they are able to work together when it comes time to form a government in late April.

