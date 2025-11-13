Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

What We’re Watching: More political chaos in South Sudan, Tehran runs dry

​South Sudan President Salva Kiir prepares to welcome Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at the Juba International Airport, ahead of meetings aimed at averting a new civil war after South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest, in Juba, South Sudan April 3, 2025.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir prepares to welcome Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at the Juba International Airport, ahead of meetings aimed at averting a new civil war after South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest, in Juba, South Sudan April 3, 2025.

REUTERS/Samir Bol
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

South Sudan’s president fires another VP

President Salva Kiir continued to take a wrecking ball to his country’s leadership structure this week, firing Benjamin Bol Mel, who was one of his vice presidents. He also sacked the central bank governor and the head of the revenue authority without giving reasons for the removals. The move comes after President Kiir in March put then-Vice President Rick Machar under house arrest, before charging him with murder in September – Kiir and Machar had entered a power-sharing agreement to end the civil war. Experts are concerned that Kiir’s moves will pull the sub-Saharan state back into civil war, only five years after it ended.

Iran’s water crisis threatens to empty Tehran

Iran may have to evacuate its capital Tehran – home to 10 million people – if it doesn’t rain by December, according to its President Masoud Pezeshkian. The water crisis is due to decades of mismanagement and inefficient agriculture practices, compounded by a lack of access to new technology because of international sanctions. It comes as Iranians are also enduring frequent electricity and gas shortages, heightening the risk that civil unrest could destabilize the regime.

argentinainflationjavier mileipresident