Israel commences Gaza City ground invasion amid UN genocide report

The war in Gaza is intensifying further, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) commenced a long-planned ground operation in the enclave’s largest city on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are still sheltering in the area, which faced an aerial bombardment in recent days. Israel argues that the ground invasion is the best way to free the remaining 48 hostages held by Hamas, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, and prevent the militant group from reorganizing. The escalation comes as a United Nations inquiry concluded Tuesday that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu incited this act. Israel called the report “fake.”

Economic gloom hovers over Malawi election

Malawians voted Tuesday in a tight presidential race between incumbent Lazarus Chakwera and former leader Peter Mutharika amid soaring inflation , food shortages, and deep poverty. Fifteen other candidates, including ex-President Joyce Banda, are also running. Economic stagnation, corruption allegations, and climate-linked disasters have fueled public frustration in the southeast African country of 22 million, where most people live on less than $3 a day. Both major contenders face graft accusations, and analysts expect a likely run-off if no candidate surpasses 50% of the vote. Parliamentary and local elections are also underway, with results expected within a week.

Are India-US trade tensions set to dissipate?

US officials are in Delhi today to discuss whether these two major geopolitical powers can reach a trade deal. Tensions have been simmering in recent months after US Presidentimposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, purportedly over their purchases of Russian oil – some experts believe Trump’s gambit was really about bargaining position. Indian Prime Minister, who once had a close relationship with Trump, rebuffed the US leader’s call to stop. However, there is growing optimism that the two sides can work out a deal – Trump and Modi even exchanged hopeful messages on social media

last week.