What we’re watching: Kirk’s suspected killer in custody, Germany’s largest state goes to the polls, Turkish court weighs ouster of opposition leader

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
US authorities arrest suspect in Charlie Kirk murder
Law enforcement has arrested Tyler Robinson, a 22-year old man, accusing him of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. Officials said Robinson had admitted involvement in the crime and left extensive physical and digital evidence tying him to the killing. His political beliefs and motivations are not yet known, but they are sure to be a source of bitterly polarized debate and tension as they emerge. People close to Robinson reported he had become more political in recent months. Authorities said bullet casings belonging to him had been found carrying messages including “Hey fascist, catch!” and “if you read this you are gay, LMAO.”
Germany’s heavyweight state holds key election
This Sunday voters go to the polls for a local election in Germany’s most populous and industrialized state, Rhineland-Westphalia, in an early test for conservative Chancellor Freidrich Merz, who took power in May amid widespread concerns about immigration and the economy. Merz’ governing coalition holds a lead in the former West German state, which is home to a quarter of Germans, but faces a stiff challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has notched record gains in recent elections. Can the AfD, which has historically been strongest in eastern Germany, start to translate its eastern promise into western gains? The results will be a major political bellwether in Europe’s largest economy.