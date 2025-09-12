What we’re watching: Kirk’s suspected killer in custody, Germany’s largest state goes to the polls, Turkish court weighs ouster of opposition leader

US authorities arrest suspect in Charlie Kirk murder

Law enforcement has arrested Tyler Robinson, a 22-year old man, accusing him of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. Officials said Robinson had admitted involvement in the crime and left extensive physical and digital evidence tying him to the killing. His political beliefs and motivations are not yet known, but they are sure to be a source of bitterly polarized debate and tension as they emerge. People close to Robinson reported he had become more political in recent months. Authorities said bullet casings belonging to him had been found carrying messages including “Hey fascist, catch!” and “if you read this you are gay, LMAO.”

Germany’s heavyweight state holds key election

This Sunday voters go to the polls for a local election in Germany’s most populous and industrialized state, Rhineland-Westphalia, in an early test for conservative Chancellor Freidrich Merz, who took power in May amid widespread concerns about immigration and the economy. Merz’ governing coalition holds a lead in the former West German state, which is home to a quarter of Germans, but faces a stiff challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has notched record gains in recent elections. Can the AfD, which has historically been strongest in eastern Germany, start to translate its eastern promise into western gains? The results will be a major political bellwether in Europe’s largest economy.

Turkish court to decide fate of key opposition leader