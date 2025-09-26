Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

What We’re Watching: Moldova heads to the polls, China checks Mexico, Iranian nuclear program comes to a head

​Moldova's incumbent President and presidential candidate Maia Sandu casts her ballots at a polling station, as the country holds a presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union, in Chisinau, Moldova October 20, 2024.

Moldova's incumbent President and presidential candidate Maia Sandu casts her ballots at a polling station, as the country holds a presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union, in Chisinau, Moldova October 20, 2024.

REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

Moldova votes amid a broader Russia-vs-EU tug of war

The tiny former Soviet republic of Moldova heads to the polls this Sunday, amid allegations that Russia is sowing confusion and disinformation to promote anti-European candidates. The current government of the country, which borders Ukraine, has pledged to join the EU by 2030, but the coalition is polling neck-and-neck with a pro-Russian opposition party that opposes that plan. Beneath all the high-stakes geopolitical drama, voters are focused keenly on economic issues in what is still one of Europe’s poorest countries – inflation remains high, corruption is rampant, and broader reforms have stalled.

China’s trade war with Mexico is heating up.

Beijing has launched a broad investigation into Mexico’s trade policies, accusing Latin America’s second largest economy of unfair tariffs and dumping. Mexico recently slapped a 50% duty on Chinese cars, partly to address Washington’s concern that China uses Mexico’s free trade agreement with the US as a “back door” to circumvent US tariffs. Mexico’s relations with China are tricky: For Mexican industries, China is at once a source of competition and, more recently, investment. Still, with the US by far its most important partner, Mexico finds itself increasingly at odds with Beijing, as the US-China rivalry deepens.

Iran signals it may snap if snap-back is applied

The UN Security Council votes today on whether to delay “snap-back” sanctions on Iran, following the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA — the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran). Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN this week that Iran will “never seek to build a nuclear bomb,” but Iran’s parliament is considering legislation to explicitly do exactly that: pursue nuclear weapons and prepare to use them if warranted. Iran has also threatened to stop cooperating entirely with international nuclear inspectors if the sanctions are re-imposed.
chinas trade wareconomic issuesformer soviet republicmexican industriesmoldova election