Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Biden signs with a talent agency

Biden signs with a talent agencyplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be

The ex-president has reached a deal with CAA, one of Hollywood's most storied agencies.

What projects can we expect from the Kid from Scranton? #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more of GZERO's award-winning PUPPET REGIME series!
From Your Site Articles
bidenpuppet regimehollywoodpolitical satirebiden puppetobamamovies

More from GZERO

​Elon Musk walks on Capitol Hill on the day of a meeting with Senate Republican Leader-elect John Thune (R-SD), in Washington, U.S. December 5, 2024.
What We're Watching

Judge delays DOGE’s resignation deadline

​India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference following a bilateral meeting at Admiralty House in Sydney, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
What We're Watching

India appeases Trump, but will it avoid trade war?

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the French Air Force takes off.
Hard Numbers

Hard Numbers: France sends jets to Ukraine, Black women suffer higher maternal mortality, Ismailis get new Aga Khan, Football fans get ready to rumble

Trump-Putin summit in the works
Russia/Ukraine

Trump-Putin summit in the works

​Demonstrators attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, in front of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, February 6, 2025.
What We're Watching

Who’s really playing the long game for Gaza?

An illustration of a globe teetering on the edge of a table
US & Canada

The end of US soft power?