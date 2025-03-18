Menu Icon
Trump demands Putin sign ceasefire

Trump demands Putin sign ceasefireplay icon
Trump has no cards. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more of GZERO's award-winning PUPPET REGIME series!

russia ukrainetrump puppetputin puppetpuppet regimerussiaukrainenatosatireukraine ceasefire

​Israelis protest against the government over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to remove Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, the resumption of Israeli strikes on Gaza, and the return of far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir to the cabinet.
What We're Watching

Israel launches Gaza ground operation, Bibi faces blowback

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu
What We're Watching

Nigeria’s Rivers State in crisis after Laos declares emergency rule

Volodymyr Zelensky
What We're Watching

Trump and Zelensky phone call keeps talks “on track”

Ekrem Imamoglu, from Republican People's Party, is seen as one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strongest political rivals.
What We're Watching

Turkey arrests Erdoğan’s chief political rival days before presidential primary

About that (Trump-Putin) phone call
by ian bremmer

About that (Trump-Putin) phone call