UN’s first global framework for AI governance
Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming global industries and societies, and the United Nations has taken a bold step to address its governance. During its 79th General Assembly, the UN adopted a pact they are calling “Summit of the Future.” Ian Bremmer, a member of the UN's high-level advisory panel on AI, highlighted the UN's efforts to create a global framework for AI governance.
The newly released report, Governing AI for Humanity, represents the first truly global approach to addressing the governance challenges posed by AI. Carme Artigas, co-chair of the panel, reinforced why the UN is uniquely positioned to lead this effort. As AI transcends borders and industries, no single nation can manage its potential harms, such as bias, discrimination, and lack of inclusivity, alone. By bringing together nations, particularly those from the global south, the UN aims to foster collaboration, encourage responsible AI development, and ensure that human rights remain at the forefront of innovation.
As AI continues to evolve, global governance of this transformative technology will become increasingly important in ensuring equity and minimizing risks.