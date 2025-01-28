Serbia’s PM resigns amid mass protests

Serbia is in political turmoil after Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned Tuesday following months of mass protests touched off by a deadly accident at a railway station.

The background: In November, a section of the roof at the central station in Novi Sad, one of Serbia’s largest cities, collapsed, killing 15 people. The station had recently been renovated by a Chinese-led construction consortium as part of a broader Budapest-Belgrade rail link. Critics blamed the accident on graft, and mass protests led by students and other critics of the country’s right-wing populist government swelled.

The resignations and criminal prosecutions of top officials responsible for the project failed to quell popular outrage. Last week, tens of thousands of people joined a general strike, and on Monday, farmers groups joined in, blocking streets in the capital.