Graphic Truth: Would America Elect a Socialist?

May 15, 2019
 Gabe Lipton

Americans would sooner elect a woman, a Muslim, or a gay candidate as president than put a self-described socialist in the White House. Here's a look at how Americans' support for different types of candidates has shifted over years.

    Protecting democratic elections though secure, verifiable voting

    ElectionGuard, a new open source software development kit from Microsoft, will make voting secure, more accessible, and more efficient anywhere it's used in the United States or in democratic nations around the world. ElectionGuard will be available starting this summer to election officials and election technology suppliers who can incorporate the technology into voting systems. The technology enables end-to-end verification of elections, open results to third-party organizations for secure validation, and allows individual voters to confirm their votes were correctly counted, among other benefits.

    Read more about it, visit → Microsoft on The Issues

    What if The Indian Government Started Paying its Poorest Citizens?

    What if the Indian government started handing out cash to its poorest citizens? Here's what Universal Basic Income would look like in the world's largest democracy. #RaghuramRajan

    US-China: What If There’s No Deal?

    As the trade war between the world's two largest economies continues, stock markets around the world have gone queasy, and both sides are hunkering down for a longer fight. Some people still hope that a compromise will emerge at a possible Trump-Xi meeting during the G20 summit in Osaka in June.

    But the optimists shouldn't get their hopes up.

    More Show less

    WhatsUpp with Commercial Hacking Tools in Government Hands?

    If you're like 1.5 billion other people on the planet – or if you are Jared Kushner – you conduct a lot of your personal or business conversations on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app that says it's largely impervious to snoopers, hackers, and spooks.

    But according to a bombshell report in The Financial Times earlier this week, the app has long contained a critical flaw that's enabled hackers to tap into your smartphone just by placing a WhatsApp voice call to you.

    More Show less

    What We’re Watching: Standoffs in Sudan and the Persian Gulf

    Persian Gulf dangers growing by the day – Iran-backed Houthi rebels used drones to attack two oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia yesterday, just two days after a mysterious attack on Saudi oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. Tensions are flaring dangerously: a Saudi daily led its Tuesday edition with the headline "On the Verge of War?", while Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted that these recent "accidents" were authored by the US and Israel to trigger a conflict. Hanging over all of this: the Times reported that the Pentagon is exploring plans to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East. What could possibly go wrong?

    Sudan Standoff – Following mass demonstrations that began in December, thousands of protesters in Khartoum have occupied the square outside Sudan's national military headquarters since April 6. First, they demanded the end of strongman Omar Bashir's 30-year dictatorship. They got that on April 11, but they refused to go home until the army promised to form a civilian-led government. Last weekend, it seemed like progress was being made in talks between army generals and protest organizers. But on Monday gunfire erupted. At least five protesters and one soldier were killed. We're watching to find out whether someone, perhaps in the military, is trying to prevent the generals and protesters from making a deal.

    What We're Ignoring: North Korean virtues & Chinese officials' feelings

    North Korean Wisdom and Honesty – For the first time ever, the US last week seized a North Korean cargo ship that was flouting international sanctions on the North's coal exports. Pyongyang, which depends on a vast network of clandestine ships to trade in international markets, wasn't pleased. Yesterday, it called on the US to "carefully reconsider" its "daylight robbery" of the ship, called the Wise Honest, saying the move violated the spirit of cooperation between President Trump and Kim Jong-un. We're ignoring North Korea's complaints, because its neither Wise nor Honest to invoke cooperation just days after firing off a volley of ballistic missiles.

    Irreparable Harm to China's Feelings – On Monday, a man was arrested in eastern China for giving his dogs "illegal" names. Apparently, the man thought it would be funny to name his dogs "Chengguan," a word that refers to city officials who fight petty crime, and "Xieguan," which is an informal community worker. The man then publicized his joke on social media. State officials explained the arrest by claiming the man had "caused great harm to the nation and the city's urban management, in terms of their feelings." We're ignoring this story because this man has failed at the relatively easy task of giving dogs funny names, but also because we're confident his offense poses no real threat to China or its urban management.

