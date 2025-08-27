Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Three Numbers, One Story: Trump ups India's tariffs

Three Numbers, One Story: Trump ups India's tariffs

Three Numbers, One Story: Trump ups India's tariffs

The US imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods Wednesday, doubling an earlier 25% levy after New Delhi increased purchases of Russian oil.
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

The US imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods Wednesday, doubling an earlier 25% levy after New Delhi increased purchases of Russian oil. The move threatens $48.2 billion in exports, hitting labor-intensive sectors like textiles, jewelry, leather, food, and autos hardest, though pharmaceuticals and electronics are spared. Indian exporters warn of job losses and unviable businesses, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed not to yield to US pressure on agriculture and dairy access. With trade talks stalled, India is preparing reforms to boost domestic demand and diversify exports toward Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

indias tariffsis-indiarussian oilus tariffsindia tariffs