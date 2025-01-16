Graphic Truth: National pride takes a slide

Recent polls on patriotism show that fewer people can relate to the lyrics “I’m proud to be an American” — or “Canadian” — anymore. Yes, Lee Greenwood has a version of his patriotic anthem for both sides of the border.

The percentages of Canadians and Americans with strong patriotic feelings are at a three-decade low. In Canada, only 49% said they had a deep attachment to their country in 2024, down from 62% in 2016. In the US, that number has plummeted from 52% eight years ago to 43% today.