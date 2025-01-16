Graphic Truth: National pride takes a slide

Fresh out of Barnard College with a degree in political science, Riley is learning the ropes as a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Recent polls on patriotism show that fewer people can relate to the lyrics “I’m proud to be an American” — or “Canadian” — anymore. Yes, Lee Greenwood has a version of his patriotic anthem for both sides of the border.
The percentages of Canadians and Americans with strong patriotic feelings are at a three-decade low. In Canada, only 49% said they had a deep attachment to their country in 2024, down from 62% in 2016. In the US, that number has plummeted from 52% eight years ago to 43% today.
The decline is attributed to division and discord running rampant since the pandemic, with many expressing dismay at growing polarization and a lack of a “middle” option politically. In the US, the growing toxicity between the two parties, in particular, has also soured many Americans’ attitudes — especially when their side loses an election.