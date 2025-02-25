Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump administration faces internal tensions over DOGE demands

​Demonstrators protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk outside the U.S. Capitol as Republicans prepare to vote on Trump's tax-cut agenda, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 25, 2025.

Demonstrators protest against U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk outside the U.S. Capitol as Republicans prepare to vote on Trump's tax-cut agenda, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 25, 2025.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/
On Tuesday, 21 engineers, data scientists, product managers, and designers resigned from DOGE in protest of the department’s efforts to “dismantle critical public services.” Their resignations came the day after Elon Musk issued a new statement on X declaring that federal employees will receive “another chance” to respond to his ultimatum email or face termination, likely triggering another wave of uncertainty throughout the US government on Tuesday.

What was that ultimatum? Over the weekend, federal employees were sent an email by DOGE requiring them to list five things they accomplished last week – failure to respond, it said, would signal they had resigned – which was met with opposition from agency heads who told their employees to ignore the email, primarily from national security agencies fearing intelligence leaks.

Several key federal departments are pushing back against demands from the Department of Government Efficiency, saying that employees do not have to respond since they do not answer to DOGE, marking the first significant resistance from MAGA-aligned forces within the Trump administration.

The resistance – including the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation – is noteworthy because these agencies are currently led by loyal MAGA appointees who have generally supported the administration’s efficiency initiatives. It suggests that national security could be a boundary for DOGE, and one where Trump appointees aren’t afraid to break from the president’s favorite billionaire.

Ultimately, the Office of Personnel Management – which is responsible for firing and hiring employees and has been working closely with DOGE – told workers that responding to the email was voluntary. However, Musk’s post seemed to contradict this directive.

DOGE’s public approval ratings currently rest at just 34%, according to a recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll. But the only factor that is likely to curtail DOGE is Donald Trump, who thus far has shown no indication of withdrawing support for the department's efforts.
dogedonald trumpelon musk

Latest Videos

Quick Take

Why the US-Ukraine minerals deal changed

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace
Global Stage Interviews

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?
GZERO World Clips

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders
Europe

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders

Germany's close election limits its ability to lead Europe
Quick Take

Germany's close election limits its ability to lead Europe

Defending Ukraine and Europe without the US
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Defending Ukraine and Europe without the US