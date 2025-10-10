What We’re Watching: Gaza ceasefire begins, Venezuela’s opposition wins Nobel, Peru’s president ousted

Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect

Israel approved the Gaza ceasefire deal on Friday morning, bringing the ceasefire officially into effect. The Israeli military must withdraw its forces to an agreed perimeter inside Gaza within 24 hours, and Hamas has 72 hours to return the hostages. Trump is on his way to the region this weekend, after revealing that a major factor for why Hamas agreed to the deal was because he personally guaranteed that the US would prevent Israel from abandoning the agreement and resuming war – as it did in March when it unilaterally broke a ceasefire. Part of that guarantee includes a US-led military task force to oversee the ceasefire, alongside Trump’s word on the line.

Venezuela’s opposition leader wins Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote democracy and fight against Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship. Machado has created strong relationships with the Trump administration in support of her cause, and the recognition bolsters her moral authority as the US intensifies regime-change efforts against Maduro. See Riley Callanan’s interview with Machado earlier this year here , or watch her appearance on GZERO World here .