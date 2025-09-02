What We’re Watching: Russia allegedly jams European leader’s plane, Ghana’s president fires the chief justice, Earthquakes devastate Afghanistan

Russia suspected of jamming von der Leyen’s plane

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane lost GPS navigation while approaching Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Sunday. Pilots circled for an hour before landing manually with paper maps. Officials suspect Russian interference: GPS jamming and spoofing have surged along Europe’s eastern flank since Russia invaded Ukraine, raising fears of a potential air disaster. Brussels sees the incident as part of Moscow’s broader campaign to intimidate EU leaders and test NATO defenses. US President Donald Trump has not yet responded to the aggressive move against the EU’s leader.

Ghana’s chief justice fired in rare presidential move

Ghanaian President John Mahama has dismissed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo after a commission found evidence of “misbehavior,” including misuse of public funds and interference in judicial appointments. Torkornoo, provisionally suspended since April, denies the claims, saying that they are politically motivated. Torkornoo is the first sitting chief justice in Ghana to be removed from office, a decision critics say threatens judicial independence and gives the executive branch outsized influence over the courts.

Taliban calls for help as earthquake death toll surpasses 1,400