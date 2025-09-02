What We’re Watching: Russia allegedly jams European leader’s plane, Ghana’s president fires the chief justice, Earthquakes devastate Afghanistan

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Russia suspected of jamming von der Leyen’s plane
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane lost GPS navigation while approaching Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Sunday. Pilots circled for an hour before landing manually with paper maps. Officials suspect Russian interference: GPS jamming and spoofing have surged along Europe’s eastern flank since Russia invaded Ukraine, raising fears of a potential air disaster. Brussels sees the incident as part of Moscow’s broader campaign to intimidate EU leaders and test NATO defenses. US President Donald Trump has not yet responded to the aggressive move against the EU’s leader.
Ghana’s chief justice fired in rare presidential move
Ghanaian President John Mahama has dismissed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo after a commission found evidence of “misbehavior,” including misuse of public funds and interference in judicial appointments. Torkornoo, provisionally suspended since April, denies the claims, saying that they are politically motivated. Torkornoo is the first sitting chief justice in Ghana to be removed from office, a decision critics say threatens judicial independence and gives the executive branch outsized influence over the courts.
Taliban calls for help as earthquake death toll surpasses 1,400
The Taliban said that the death toll from Sunday’s devastating 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has now reached 1,411, with the United Nations warning that the total number will likely be much higher. The disaster has piled further misery in a country that is still recovering from the 20-year war that only ended in 2021. Making matters worse, another earthquake – this one hitting 5.5 on the Richter Scale – struck the area on Tuesday. The Taliban is calling for international help in what will surely be a test of the bonds they have been quietly building since seizing power four years ago.