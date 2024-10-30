Menu Icon
Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally

Putin pulls up to Trump's Madison Square Garden rally
- YouTube
youtu.be

Vladimir Putin showed up in New York to attend Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden over the weekend and had a big surprise. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more of GZERO's award-winning PUPPET REGIME series!
putinputin puppetpuppet regimetrumptrump rallymaga2024 presidential electionus politics

