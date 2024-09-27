GZERO Director of Sales and Partnerships

Position Overview

We are seeking a dynamic and versatile Director of Sales and Partnerships to join our team in New York. This role is ideal for a media sales professional with 6 to 10 years of experience, keen on advancing their career in a highly competitive and fast-paced environment. The Director of Sales and Partnerships will be instrumental in expanding GZERO Media's media client base, building strong client relationships, and driving revenue growth in the broadcast, digital, video, podcast, and newsletter segments. We’re looking for someone who is excited to be part of an entrepreneurial team and has a creative and flexible mindset.



Key Responsibilities

Go-To-Market Strategy : Develop and execute strategic account plans and support senior leadership in business and strategic planning, including cultivating new business pipelines, forecasting, and major pitches. Generate new ideas, sales platforms, and sales and marketing opportunities.

: Develop and execute strategic account plans and support senior leadership in business and strategic planning, including cultivating new business pipelines, forecasting, and major pitches. Generate new ideas, sales platforms, and sales and marketing opportunities. Partnership Proposal Development : Operate with a high level of proficiency in PowerPoint to cultivate proposals that not only tell a compelling narrative for existing customers and future prospects but are also creative, compelling, and dynamic.

: Operate with a high level of proficiency in PowerPoint to cultivate proposals that not only tell a compelling narrative for existing customers and future prospects but are also creative, compelling, and dynamic. Client Stewardship : Maintain and enhance client relationships at all levels of the organization internally and with external senior clients and agency-level colleagues by providing exceptional service and support. Work with stakeholders across the organization beyond GZERO to cultivate ‘One-Firm’ partnership revenue, including events, advisory, and speaking engagements. Respond to internal and external client questions about campaigns, results, and assets promptly and accurately.

: Maintain and enhance client relationships at all levels of the organization internally and with external senior clients and agency-level colleagues by providing exceptional service and support. Work with stakeholders across the organization beyond GZERO to cultivate ‘One-Firm’ partnership revenue, including events, advisory, and speaking engagements. Respond to internal and external client questions about campaigns, results, and assets promptly and accurately. New Business Development : Make cold calls, source competitive marketplace activity, generate RFPs through agency partners, gather leads from conferences and summits, leverage existing client relationships, and partner with various clients across industries to identify and cultivate new business opportunities. Write comprehensive contracts and SOW documents ensuring client satisfaction and company profitability.

: Make cold calls, source competitive marketplace activity, generate RFPs through agency partners, gather leads from conferences and summits, leverage existing client relationships, and partner with various clients across industries to identify and cultivate new business opportunities. Write comprehensive contracts and SOW documents ensuring client satisfaction and company profitability. Industry Knowledge : Demonstrate a wide-ranging knowledge of the integrated media landscape with a deep understanding of digital, video, social, newsletters, broadcast, audio, programmatic, events, and branded content to present prospective opportunities to new/existing customers.

: Demonstrate a wide-ranging knowledge of the integrated media landscape with a deep understanding of digital, video, social, newsletters, broadcast, audio, programmatic, events, and branded content to present prospective opportunities to new/existing customers. Client Report Analysis : Working with our data team, conducting thorough reviews of client reports, emphasizing detail and data accuracy. Partner closely with the digital operations team to help deliver campaign optimization recommendations. Work with the data team to oversee ongoing performance reporting to create upsell opportunities for a suite of customers.

: Working with our data team, conducting thorough reviews of client reports, emphasizing detail and data accuracy. Partner closely with the digital operations team to help deliver campaign optimization recommendations. Work with the data team to oversee ongoing performance reporting to create upsell opportunities for a suite of customers. Leadership: Work closely with the Publisher and senior team to make decisions, solve problems, create assets, and drive revenue.



Desired Skills and Experience

Media Expertise : 6 to 10 years of experience in media sales, with a strong understanding of the evolving media marketplace.

: 6 to 10 years of experience in media sales, with a strong understanding of the evolving media marketplace. Sales Acumen : Proven ability to build and maintain client relationships across all levels of seniority and industry, focusing on client stewardship and servicing.

: Proven ability to build and maintain client relationships across all levels of seniority and industry, focusing on client stewardship and servicing. Proficiency in platforms like : CMS, Google Analytics, Salesforce, Excel, Powerpoint, and other reporting and digital marketing programs and metrics and RFP qualification

: CMS, Google Analytics, Salesforce, Excel, Powerpoint, and other reporting and digital marketing programs and metrics and RFP qualification Analytical Skills : High attention to detail and ability to analyze and interpret client reports and data.

: High attention to detail and ability to analyze and interpret client reports and data. Cross-Vertical Selling: Comfortable presenting to and discussing proposals with clients in all industry verticals, including (but not limited to) finance, tech, telco, pharma, auto, CPG, travel, etc.

Comfortable presenting to and discussing proposals with clients in all industry verticals, including (but not limited to) finance, tech, telco, pharma, auto, CPG, travel, etc. Product Development: Identify and recommend new product launches/opportunities to continue the organization’s evolution and revenue diversification.

Identify and recommend new product launches/opportunities to continue the organization’s evolution and revenue diversification. Creativity: Partner and brainstorm with colleagues across all firm departments weekly to cultivate new revenue opportunities and ideate on new partnership concepts.

Partner and brainstorm with colleagues across all firm departments weekly to cultivate new revenue opportunities and ideate on new partnership concepts. Pipeline Management: High-level understanding of CRM platform management (Salesforce) with the ability to manage and forecast pipelines across all stages from prospect to close.

: High attention to detail with an ability to analyze and interpret client reports and data. Presentation Skills : Excellent skill in creating and delivering compelling sales pitches with high level of comfort presenting to C-Suite marketers, senior brand executives and affiliated media buying/planning/strategy agencies.

: Excellent skill in creating and delivering compelling sales pitches with high level of comfort presenting to C-Suite marketers, senior brand executives and affiliated media buying/planning/strategy agencies. Communication : Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively interact with a wide range of clients.

: Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively interact with a wide range of clients. Independent Worker : Highly self-motivated and capable of working independently while also being a team player.

: Highly self-motivated and capable of working independently while also being a team player. Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s or MBA preferred.

The applicable base salary range for this role is $130,000 to $150,000.

The base pay offered will be determined on factors such as experience, skills, training, location, certifications, and education. Decisions will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

About Eurasia Group and GZERO MediaEurasia Group is the world's leading global research and advisory firm. We help clients understand, anticipate, and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they do business. Together with GZERO Media—the go-to source of first insight into geopolitics—and our full-fledged events team, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington, London, São Paulo, Brasilia, Tokyo, Singapore, and San Francisco, as well as on-the-ground experts in more than a hundred countries in every region of the world. We are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

Visit us: eurasiagroup.net | gzeromedia.com

We strive to put politics first for our clients. This requires us to maintain a company culture that puts people first. We are committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive, empowering, and globally-minded. We firmly believe that diversity in gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, cultural background, religion, disability, and age brings ideas and perspectives to the table that make our analysis stronger for our clients and make our company a better place to work for our people. Our leadership team is committed to embedding diversity and inclusion into everything we do and how we lead.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.

