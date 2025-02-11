Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

JD Vance preaches innovation above all

US Vice President JD Vance delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Feb. 11, 2025.

US Vice President JD Vance delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Feb. 11, 2025.

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Contributing Writer
https://x.com/ScottNover
https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottnover/

Speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, France, US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday laid out a vision of technological innovation above all — especially above regulation or international accords.

“I’m not here this morning to talk about AI safety, which was the title of the conference a couple of years ago. I’m here to talk about AI opportunity,” Vance said. “We believe that excessive regulation of the AI sector could kill a transformative industry.” The vice president told a group of heads of state that the regulations that the European Union has placed on tech, including the Digital Services Act and AI Act, have been onerous.

Additionally, the US and UK did not sign onto a new international agreement put forward at the summit — which China, India, and France agreed to. The accord lays out norms for AI safety and sustainable energy use.

Europe already achieved first-mover status in regulating artificial intelligence software, largely a Silicon Valley export. But the Trump administration has signaled that the gap between America’s hands-off approach to AI and Europe’s hands-on attempt to rein it in will only widen in the coming years.

aiartificial intelligenceparis ai summitus techai regulationjd vance

Latest Videos

AI and Society

Groundbreaking AI projects showcased at AI Action Summit in Paris

Should we worry about bird flu in the US?
GZERO World Clips

Should we worry about bird flu in the US?

France's AI Action Summit maps a European vision for AI
Global Stage

France's AI Action Summit maps a European vision for AI

What is Trump's Gaza playbook?
Quick Take

What is Trump's Gaza playbook?

Trump's health agenda—from RFK Jr. to leaving WHO
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Trump's health agenda—from RFK Jr. to leaving WHO

Ian Explains: What's behind RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement?
Ian Explains

Ian Explains: What's behind RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement?