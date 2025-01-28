OpenAI launches ChatGPT Gov

On Tuesday, OpenAI announced ChatGPT Gov, a version of its popular chatbot specifically built for US government agencies. It’s similar to the enterprise version of the software but claims to have enhanced security features that can handle “non-public, sensitive information.”

This product launch serves a dual purpose: OpenAI is both advancing its business strategy of becoming a government contractor , and it’s advancing its political strategy of becoming more enmeshed with Washington. In December, OpenAI reversed course on its longstanding prohibition of its tools being used for military purposes and partnered with the drone maker Anduril on defensive systems for the US military.

Announcing the government version of ChatGPT, OpenAI framed its mission as a global one. “We believe the US government’s adoption of artificial intelligence can boost efficiency and productivity and is crucial for maintaining and enhancing America’s global leadership⁠ in this technology,” the company wrote. Part of the sales strategy: convincing the government that it needs to use the latest large language models to stay ahead of its rivals, namely China.