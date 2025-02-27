Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Do the Liberals stand a chance after all?

​Canada's Liberal Party leadership candidate and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney

Canada's Liberal Party leadership candidate and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney speaks to the media after participating in an English-language debate ahead of the March 9 vote to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Montreal, Quebec, on Feb. 25, 2025.

REUTERS/Evan Buhler
Freelance Columnist
https://twitter.com/David_Moscrop
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-moscrop-970b0338/

Over the past year, everyone had counted the Liberals down and out – their chances of holding on to power after the next federal election in Canada had been somewhere south of slim. But now the party is enjoying a twin boost from two recent shifts in the political terrain and has closed the polling gap between them and the Conservative Party.

In January, Justin Trudeau announced his intention to resign as party leader and prime minister. Then Donald Trump was inaugurated as US president for the second time and immediately started coming after Canada hard, threatening economy-destroying tariffs, calling Trudeau “governor,” and talking about annexing the country and making it a “cherished” 51st state.

With Trudeau (and his baggage) on the way out and Trump stirring up nationalist fervor, the Liberals have now surpassedthe Conservatives in one recent poll by Ipsos, coming back from 26 points behind in just six weeks to lead 38% to 36%. Another poll, by Léger, finds that with Mark Carney as Liberal leader, the party’s support would hit 40% compared to 38% for Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives.

One or two polls will never tell the whole story, but over at 338 Canada, which aggregates federal polls, the Liberals are showing a sharp uptick and, on average, find themselves within 10 points of their Conservative competitors – and climbing day by day.

Disclaimer: Mark Carney’s wife, Diana Fox Carney, is an advisor to our parent company, Eurasia Group, but no one other than GZERO’s editorial team – and excluding publisher Evan Solomon, a family friend of the Carneys – is involved in the selection and editing of our coverage.
mark carneytrudeaupoilievrecanadian politicsliberal party

Latest Videos

Ian Explains

Russia’s next target? Why the Baltics are wary of Putin

Why the US-Ukraine minerals deal changed
Quick Take

Why the US-Ukraine minerals deal changed

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace
Global Stage Interviews

The convergence of geopolitics and cyberspace

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?
GZERO World Clips

Is President Trump's Russia pivot a win for China?

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders
Europe

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders

Germany's close election limits its ability to lead Europe
Quick Take

Germany's close election limits its ability to lead Europe