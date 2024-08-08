Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Harris chooses Walz, Canada makes things 'weird'

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and newly-chosen vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrive at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, U.S., August 7, 2024.

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and newly-chosen vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrive at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Michigan, U.S., August 7, 2024.

After one of the wilder weeks in US politics, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate before heading off to barnstorm the swing states. They appeared together first in Pennsylvania on Tuesday before heading to Wisconsin and Michigan with plans to visit North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

Polls are now beginning to show Harris slightly ahead of Donald Trump as the chances of a Democratic Party win rise on the heels of Joe Biden deciding not to run again and the party’s surge of energy — and support.

Walz launched attacks against the Trump campaign, focusing on his running mate JD Vance right out of the gate, calling him “weird” and “creepy as hell,” and saying he’d debate him if Vance was “willing to get off the couch.”

Walz is all-in on playing up a folksy Midwestern charm while trying to paint the Republicans as “weird” — an attack line he pioneered ahead of being chosen as Harris’s VP pick.

Some in Canada wanted in on the fun and have found it by way of Walz. Canadian media is playing up the fact that Walz leads a border state with close ties to Canada and that he’s been friendly with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Liberals are also borrowing the “weird” attack line, leveling it against their opponent, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

The presidential election is months away, in November, while Canadians are scheduled to go to the polls in October 2025, which leaves parties in Canada plenty of time to crib more lines from their US counterparts.

tim walz

Today In 60 Seconds

What Tim Walz adds to Kamala Harris’s campaign

Why Putin agreed to the US-Russia prisoner swap

Biden's Supreme Court reform has zero chance of becoming law

Will Kamala Harris’ momentum last in the race against Trump?

Biden's exit overshadows Netanyahu's US visit

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest