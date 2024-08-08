We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Harris chooses Walz, Canada makes things 'weird'
After one of the wilder weeks in US politics, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate before heading off to barnstorm the swing states. They appeared together first in Pennsylvania on Tuesday before heading to Wisconsin and Michigan with plans to visit North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.
Polls are now beginning to show Harris slightly ahead of Donald Trump as the chances of a Democratic Party win rise on the heels of Joe Biden deciding not to run again and the party’s surge of energy — and support.
Walz launched attacks against the Trump campaign, focusing on his running mate JD Vance right out of the gate, calling him “weird” and “creepy as hell,” and saying he’d debate him if Vance was “willing to get off the couch.”
Walz is all-in on playing up a folksy Midwestern charm while trying to paint the Republicans as “weird” — an attack line he pioneered ahead of being chosen as Harris’s VP pick.
Some in Canada wanted in on the fun and have found it by way of Walz. Canadian media is playing up the fact that Walz leads a border state with close ties to Canada and that he’s been friendly with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
Liberals are also borrowing the “weird” attack line, leveling it against their opponent, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.
The presidential election is months away, in November, while Canadians are scheduled to go to the polls in October 2025, which leaves parties in Canada plenty of time to crib more lines from their US counterparts.