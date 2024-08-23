We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Ian Explains: What is Kamala Harris' foreign policy?
How would a Harris-Walz administration differ from a Biden-Harris White House? While the Vice President has had an integral role in policy decisions and high-level meetings and led many foreign delegations, there are more differences between the two than you might think, especially when it comes to foreign policy. On Ian Explains, Ian Bremmer breaks down Kamala Harris’ foreign policy experience, how her worldview differs from Biden’s, and what her administration might do differently in addressing some of the world’s most urgent crises. Harris’ approach to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China, and Israel-Palestine is informed by her experience as an attorney general. She emphasizes rule of law issues like ‘sovereignty’ over Biden’s ‘good vs evil’ framing of global politics. Harris could be vulnerable when it comes to immigration on the US southern border, a top concern for voters ahead of the US election. But polls show Harris virtually tied with Donald Trump, and four in 10 Americans say they’d trust either candidate to handle a crisis or stand up to an adversary. It’s a marked increase for Democrats since Biden dropped out of the race and a sign voters already see Kamala as a distinct candidate from her predecessor.
Watch Ian's interview with former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, Maryland's first Black woman in Congress, and Presidential Historian Douglas Brinkley on the full episode of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airing nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).
New digital episodes of GZERO World are released every Monday on YouTube. Don''t miss an episode: Subscribe to GZERO's YouTube channel and turn on notifications (🔔).