Hard Numbers: Floods provide test India-Pakistan relations, Signs of Orthodox discontent over Israel, France returns Malagsy king’s remains, & More

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
80: “We affirm that Hamas’s sins and crimes do not relieve the government of Israel of its obligations to make whatever efforts are necessary to prevent mass starvation,” a group of roughly 80 Orthodox Jewish rabbis wrote in an open letter. Orthodox leaders have largely shied away from criticizing the Israeli government, but this letter marked a turning point.
600,000: US President Donald Trump said up to 600,000 Chinese students would be allowed to study in the US, framing the move as part of ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing. Currently, about 270,000 Chinese students are enrolled in US universities, roughly 100,000 less than the 2020 peak.
128: France is returning the skull of a slain Malagsy king, some 128 years after French forces killed and decapitated him as part of an effort to assert colonial control. The head was then taken to the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Madagascar’s government and King Toera’s descendants had pressed the Élyssée Palace to return his remains.