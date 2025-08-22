Hard Numbers: Judge orders temp shutdown of Alligator Alcatraz, Colombian violence spreading, Women’s Rugby World Cup begins, & More

A federal judge gave the White House and the Florida state government 60 days to shut down “Alligator Alcatraz,” a controversial immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades that has become a symbol of US President’ssevere immigration policies. The judge cited environmental concerns for temporarily closing the facility.

18: At least 18 people were killed during a pair of attacks around two of Colombia’s major cities on Thursday, the latest sign that the Latin American country’s security is deteriorating following the assassination of conservative presidential candidate Miguel Uribe. Left-wing President Gustavo Petro called for a security meeting to discuss additional protections.

9: There was another grim discovery in Kenya’s Shakahola Forest this week, as authorities exhumed nine bodies from fresh graves that are believed to be connected with an infamous starvation cult that once operated in this remote part of the East African country, sparking fears that the group still functions. The leader of the cult allegedly encouraged his followers to starve to death, and faces manslaughter charges.

6: Nearly six years after former US National Security Advisor John Bolton exited his White House role, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his Maryland home Friday morning in connection with a probe into whether he mishandled classified documents. There are concerns that the raid is politically motivated, since Bolton has become a fierce critic of US President Donald Trump since leaving the first Trump administration.