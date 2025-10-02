Hard Numbers: UK synagogue attacked, Cyberattack leaves Japan high and (super) dry, Argentine peso wobbles on bailout woes, Brazil’s coffee industry isn’t quite pooped

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
6: The Argentine peso fell 6% on Wednesday amid uncertainty over whether the US will bailout the country. US President Donald Trump will meet with his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei in two weeks. In the meantime, Argentina’s government is burning through its reserves to defend its currency.
30: Japan is running out of its most popular beer, Asahi Super Dry, after a cyberattack on Monday knocked most of the company’s 30 factories offline. Retailers say shelves could be empty of Asahi products – which include an array of other beers and soft drinks – within two or three days.
70: Brazil’s US-bound exports of specialty coffee have plunged 70% since Donald Trump slapped heavy tariffs on Latin America’s largest economy. But one subset of the industry doesn’t give a crap: producers of exotic “Jacu bird coffee”, made by feeding the beans to a Jacu, which then poops them out filled with fruity essences, have tapped new markets in the UK, Japan, and even at home in Brazil.