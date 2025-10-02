Hard Numbers: UK synagogue attacked, Cyberattack leaves Japan high and (super) dry, Argentine peso wobbles on bailout woes, Brazil’s coffee industry isn’t quite pooped

At least two people are dead after a car-ramming and stabbing attack at a synagogue in Manchester, UK. The identity of the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, is not yet known. The attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, comes amid a surge in antisemitism in the UK.

6: The Argentine peso fell 6% on Wednesday amid uncertainty over whether the US will bailout the country. US President Donald Trump will meet with his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei in two weeks. In the meantime, Argentina’s government is burning through its reserves to defend its currency.

30: Japan is running out of its most popular beer, Asahi Super Dry, after a cyberattack on Monday knocked most of the company’s 30 factories offline. Retailers say shelves could be empty of Asahi products – which include an array of other beers and soft drinks – within two or three days.