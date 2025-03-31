Hard Numbers: Missing Palestinian medics found in mass grave, Renowned Japanese species dies off, Romania’s far right keeps rolling, Trump’s latest approval ratings come in

15: Fifteen Palestinian medics who went missing last week were apparently killed by Israeli forces and buried in an impromptu mass grave along with their ambulances, according to the UN. Israel said its forces fired on the medical convoy after it began moving “suspiciously” and alleged that a specific Hamas operative was killed in the attack, but initial reports said his name was not listed among the dead. Gazans laid the medics to rest properly on Monday.

900,000: The days of the archetypal Japanese “salaryman” — spending his entire career with one company, toiling away by day and drinking away by night with the graybeards whom he will one day replace — are numbered. Last year, more than 900,000 Japanese people changed their full-time jobs, up 60% from a decade ago. Experts say Japan’s rapidly aging population has given younger workers fresh power to choose new paths.

35: With a little more than a month before the Romanian presidential election, polls show right-wing opposition leader George Simion as the frontrunner with 35% support. Last year, Romania canceled the results of the presidential election won by ultra-right-winger Calin Georgescu, alleging Russian meddling, and disqualified him from running again. Simion appears to have inherited his support.

49: A new poll shows 49% of Americans approve of Donald Trump’s handling of immigration, the highest mark of any issue. Meanwhile, 46% like how he has handled government spending, and roughly 4 in 10 Americans like his approach to trade and the economy.

