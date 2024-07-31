Menu Icon
Is a prisoner swap between Russia and the West on the horizon?

Former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, speaks inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing to consider an appeal to extend his detention in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2019.

There are signs that a major prisoner swap between Russia and the West could be around the corner. A number of high-profile Russian political prisoners, including former US marine Paul Whelan — who was charged with spying, which the US denies — and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, have reportedly disappeared or been moved from their prisons in recent days. Whelan’s lawyer on Wednesday said she is not currently able to confirm his whereabouts and requested more info from prison officials but has not received a reply.

Details on such exchanges are generally scarce until they actually happen, and the fact these people can’t be found could indicate they’re being transferred in preparation for a trade.

Any exchange could potentially include US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was recently sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges. The White House says Gerskovich has not committed any crimes, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he’s open to a swap involving the Wall Street Journal reporter.

It’s not clear which prisoners would be involved in an exchange, but Russia has indicated it would like to see the release of Vadim Krasikov, a Russian imprisoned in Germany for murdering a former Chechen militant.

We’ll be watching to see whether more information on the whereabouts of these prisoners in Russia comes to light, and any other signs that an exchange could be imminent.

Latest