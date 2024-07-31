We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Gershkovich and Whelan to be freed in prisoner swap
Yesterday, there were signs that a major prisoner swap between Russia and the West could be around the corner. A number of high-profile Russian political prisoners, including former US marine Paul Whelan — who was charged with spying, which the US denies — and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, had reportedly disappeared or been moved from their prisons.
Early Thursday, news broke of a prisoner swap involving Whelan and WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was recently sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges by a Russian court.
Details on such exchanges are generally scarce until they actually happen.
It’s still unclear how many other prisoners were involved in the exchange, but Russia had indicated it would like to see the release of Vadim Krasikov, a Russian imprisoned in Germany for murdering a former Chechen militant.
We’ll be watching to see whether more information on the whereabouts of these prisoners comes to light. Stay tuned to GZERO for updates.