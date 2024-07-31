Menu Icon
Gershkovich and Whelan to be freed in prisoner swap

Former US Marine Paul Whelan,, left, and Evan Gershkovich, right, have both been imprisoned on espionage charges.

Reuters

Yesterday, there were signs that a major prisoner swap between Russia and the West could be around the corner. A number of high-profile Russian political prisoners, including former US marine Paul Whelan — who was charged with spying, which the US denies — and Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, had reportedly disappeared or been moved from their prisons.

Early Thursday, news broke of a prisoner swap involving Whelan and WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was recently sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges by a Russian court.

Details on such exchanges are generally scarce until they actually happen.

It’s still unclear how many other prisoners were involved in the exchange, but Russia had indicated it would like to see the release of Vadim Krasikov, a Russian imprisoned in Germany for murdering a former Chechen militant.

We’ll be watching to see whether more information on the whereabouts of these prisoners comes to light. Stay tuned to GZERO for updates.

