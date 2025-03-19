Turkey arrests Erdoğan’s chief political rival days before presidential primary

Turkish Presidentlaunched a widespread crackdown on his political opposition Wednesday when police arrested Istanbul Mayorjust days before the popular opposition leader was set to win his party’s presidential nod.

İmamoğlu emerged as Erdoğan’s chief rival after winning the top job in the nation’s largest city in 2019. Erdoğan’s conservative religious Justice and Development Party, whose candidate came in second place for a position seen as a stepping stone to higher office, demanded a recount – then a rerun – of the election. İmamoğlu netted even more votes the second time and won reelection last year.

The mayor’s secular Republican People’s Party was expected to nominate him for president on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Istanbul University revoked İmamoğlu’s diploma, citing alleged irregularities in his transcripts from when he transferred in 1990 from a private college in northern Cyprus. İmamoğlu was expected to appeal the decision, which effectively barred him from seeking the highest office.

Then, on Wednesday, police arrested İmamoğlu and more than 100 of his political allies amid a corruption and terror probe.

“A handful of minds are trying to usurp the will of the nation by using our beloved policemen … as an instrument of evil,” İmamoğlu said in a video filmed in his closet as he donned a tie while the police were outside his house. “Let my nation know I will continue to stand firm. I will continue to fight against that man.”

Financial blowback: The Turkish lira plunged Wednesday to a record low against the dollar.

Political upside? Erdoğan’s allies issued a four-day ban on public demonstrations and press statements that regional experts say will likely thwart mass protests and slow the opposition’s momentum.