everything is political

Trump reveals historic Putin chat in Musk interview

Trump reveals historic Putin chat in Musk interview
During his X-space chat with Elon Musk, Donald Trump described a world-historic conversation that he said he had with Vladimir Putin, in which he convinced the Russian president NOT to do something absolutely dastardly. Puppet Regime has the scoop! #PUPPETREGIME

