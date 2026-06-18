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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Has America failed in the Middle East? Josh Shapiro thinks soplay icon

Has America failed in the Middle East? Josh Shapiro thinks so

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What should US policy in the Middle East look like after the Iran war? We asked Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro just a week before the ceasefire deal was signed. In this clip from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, he argues that US President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran has raised costs for American families, weakened US standing abroad, and failed to achieve its stated objectives.
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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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