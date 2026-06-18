Has America failed in the Middle East? Josh Shapiro thinks so

Shapiro says the conflict has driven up energy prices, contributed to inflation, and left the United States more isolated from its allies. "He's got to figure out a way to get himself out of this mess that he created," Shapiro says, arguing that the administration entered the war without a clear strategy and now faces the challenge of ending it.

The conversation then turns to Israel and the future of US policy in the region. Shapiro calls for a renewed push toward a two-state solution and a broader regional peace agreement involving Arab states, arguing that lasting stability in the Middle East remains firmly in America's national security interest.

Can the US still play that role? And what should American leadership look like in a region transformed by war?