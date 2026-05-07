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Ian Explains

On Ian Explains, host Ian Bremmer makes complex issues about global politics understandable. Ian Explains is a weekly segment on GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer, GZERO's weekly program about global news and current affairs.

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Will Trump actually try to "take" Cuba?play icon

Will Trump actually try to "take" Cuba?

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An oil tanker carrying nearly Russian fuel intended for Cuba has reportedly stalled 1,000 miles off the coast, per Bloomberg. It’s unclear why the ship, which has been en route since mid-April, stopped its journey to the island after Russia vowed to deliver fuel to the island while it’s in dire need. Multiple ships have diverted away from Cuba out of concern of seizure by the US Navy amid a de facto blockade of the island. Only one ship, also Russian, was able to dock in Cuba after receiving a temporary green light from the Trump administration.
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