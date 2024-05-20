GZERO Media is seeking a Production Assistant to assist the Video team in many aspects of video and audio production, including assisting editors and producers on content creation, media management, file transfers and storage, research, field shoots, and more.

About Eurasia Group and GZERO

GZERO Media, a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, is a company dedicated to providing the public with intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. It was created in 2017 as a subsidiary of Eurasia Group, the world’s leading political risk analysis firm. Our coverage takes many forms in digital media and broadcast television.

Production Assistant Job Description

The Production Assistant is responsible for many aspects of video and audio production, including assisting editors and producers on content creation, media management, file transfers and storage, research, field shoots, and more.

She/he/they will be part of a team of award-winning content creators who produce the weekly global affairs program GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the satirical digital series Puppet Regime, In 60 Seconds, the GZERO World podcast, and various other ongoing projects including livestreams and client partnerships.

The position offers a wide range of opportunities and a chance to learn many aspects of our growing video and podcast enterprise, working directly with producers, editors, and executives at an exciting content company focused on global news and analysis.

This position's responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Assisting video editors with content and media gathering, storage, editing and graphics production

Working with show producers to help develop and execute show plans, including guest interviews with heads of state and prominent industry leaders.

Serving as a liaison to our social/growth team to deliver assets necessary for promotion of content across our various channels

Working with producers on livestream programming for GZERO Media and clients, as required

Helping with guest booking and logistics as needed

Maintaining show calendars and helping the Head of Video and Podcasts with projects and research

Requirements:

2+ years working in video and/or audio editing and production

Experience in a newsroom or deadline-driven content company a plus

Passion for international news and analysis

Professional presentation and ability to interact with high-level guests and clients

Knowledge of Adobe Premiere Pro a plus

Ability to work well under pressure and with tight deadlines

Highly organized, efficient and effective communicator

Must excel in working with teams across the organization as well as external partners

Familiarity with media management tools and software.

Position is based in our New York, NY, headquarters.

**When applying, please upload writing samples and any digital portfolio links in the cover letter section**

The applicable base salary range for this role is $55,000 to $65,000

The base pay offered will be determined on factors such as experience, skills, training, location, certifications, and education. Decisions will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

At Eurasia Group, we strive to put politics first for our clients. This requires us to maintain a company culture that puts people first. We are committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive, empowering, and globally minded. We firmly believe that diversity in gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, cultural background, religion, disability, and age brings ideas and perspectives to the table that make our analysis stronger for our clients and make our company a better place to work for our people. Our leadership team is committed to embedding diversity and inclusion into everything we do and how we lead.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran.