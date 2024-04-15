Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Scroll to the top

GZERO Political Mini Crossword: Controversies, currencies, and payback


Think you have been covering the news enough to guess these clues on the controversies, currencies, and enemies who can't stop retaliating? Prove it by solving this crossword puzzle.

Today In 60 Seconds

Trump's NYC hush-money trial: What to watch for

What will Israel's invasion of Rafah look like?

Ukraine will define the future of NATO

What Florida's abortion rulings mean for the 2024 US election

Israel's global image wanes further after killing of aid workers

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest