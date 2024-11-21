Graphic Truth: Obesity on the rise

Obesity rates have risen strikingly since the 1990s in the US, according to a new study from The Lancet, with nearly three-quarters of the country overweight or obese — and more than 50% considered obese or severely obese. Obesity has also been on the rise in Canada, with 30% of adults considered obese in 2023.

Amidst skyrocketing obesity, usage of Ozempic — a drug that aids with weight loss by mimicking the “fullness” hormone in the brain and curbing appetite — has also been increasing, with prescriptions rising by 300% in the US between 2020-2022. As of 2023, 12% of adults in Canada use the drug, compared to 10% in the US. While usage levels are relatively similar in both countries, prices are drastically different, with the weight loss drug costing over $600 more per month in the US.