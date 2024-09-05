We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Graphic Truth: The longevity wars
Life expectancy, a key indicator of a nation’s well-being, has been diverging between the United States and Canada in recent years. The gap in life expectancy now stands at four years between the neighboring countries, highlighting a significant divergence in health outcomes.
In the US, life expectancy has been plateauing – and it even declined by two years from 2019-2021, due to the pandemic, the opioid crisis, and increasing rates of obesity and related health issues. Canada, meanwhile, has fared better, with life expectancy continuing on an upward trajectory because of its universal health care system, lower rates of obesity and drug-related deaths, and more effective pandemic response.