Graphic Truth: Will tariffs axe US wood imports?

Fresh out of Barnard College with a degree in political science, Riley is learning the ropes as a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
Donald Trump plans to put 25% tariffs on Canada starting this Saturday, Feb. 1, which could have ripple effects on the US housing market. The US imports more wood from Canada than any other country, and tariffs will raise construction costs in an already tight market where nearly half of Americans can’t afford a home.
After Canada, the US imports most of its wood from China and Mexico – which Trump has also threatened steep tariffs on – as well as Brazil and Germany.