Graphic Truth: Will tariffs axe US wood imports?

Donald Trump plans to put 25% tariffs on Canada starting this Saturday, Feb. 1, which could have ripple effects on the US housing market. The US imports more wood from Canada than any other country, and tariffs will raise construction costs in an already tight market where nearly half of Americans can’t afford a home.

After Canada, the US imports most of its wood from China and Mexico – which Trump has also threatened steep tariffs on – as well as Brazil and Germany.