Trump at the UN: Teleprompter trouble and tough talk

Riley is a writer and reporter for GZERO. When she isn’t writing about global politics, you can find her making GZERO’s crossword puzzles, conducting research on American politics, or persisting in her lifelong quest to learn French. Riley spends her time outside of work grilling, dancing, and wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively).
“Whoever’s in charge of the teleprompter is in trouble,” Donald Trump quipped from the lectern at the United Nations General Assembly, drawing a chuckle as the screen in front of him blinked blankly. The levity didn’t last. For the next hour, Trump delivered a speech that blended campaign-style hyperbole about his own achievements, sharp criticism of the UN, and stark warnings to fellow leaders that “your countries are going to hell.”
Immigration dominated the opening moments. Trump praised El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele for keeping US deportees in “terrorist prisons” and warned that nations failing to control their borders risk being “ruined” by uncontrolled migration. He also accused the UN of incentivizing and funding illegal immigration worldwide.
Turning to broader global issues, Trump claimed credit for ending or defusing seven conflicts—from the war between Israel and Iran, to fighting in Armenia and Azerbaijan—arguing that U.S. leadership resolves disputes more effectively than multilateral institutions. “Sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help,” he said, questioning the body’s ability to act decisively on global crises. On Gaza, he demanded the release of hostages and denounced countries recognizing Palestinian statehood as “rewarding Hamas.” On Ukraine, he criticized Europe for continuing to buy Russian oil while calling for an end to the war. He highlighted US attacks on drug-trafficking boats from Venezuela and threatened to “blow them out of existence” if they attempted to move narcotics into the US.
The day had begun with Secretary General António Guterres, who opened the session by cautioning that the UN’s founding principles are “under siege.” Trump’s appearance only underscored that warning as the leader of the world’s most powerful nation lambasted the organization. Guterres and Trump are set to meet face to face later this week.
Since Trump took office in January, Washington has largely stopped paying its UN obligations and now owes more than $3 billion in unpaid dues and peacekeeping costs, including about $826 million for this year’s regular budget. Whether those payments will eventually be made is uncertain: the White House is still conducting a 180-day review of its allocations to international organizations. Here’s a look at who the UN’s biggest funders actually are.