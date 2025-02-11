Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: American teacher released in Russia, Unemployment rising in US cities, Monkey leaves millions without power, Trump more popular than Petro in Colombia

​Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher detained in Russia since August 2021, gestures on an airplane flying him back to the United States after U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff secured his release February 11, 2025.

Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher detained in Russia since August 2021, gestures on an airplane flying him back to the United States after U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff secured his release February 11, 2025.

Adam Boehler/Handout via REUTERS
Writer and Reporter
https://twitter.com/rileymcallanan
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riley-callanan-barnardcollege/
https://www.instagram.com/riley.callanan/

3.5: Marc Fogel, a 63-year-old American teacher imprisoned in Russia since 2021, has been released following negotiations by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Fogel, who taught at the Anglo-American School of Moscow, served 3.5 years of a 14-year sentence for bringing medical marijuana into the country. The release is being framed as a gesture of goodwill from Russia amid discussions about the Ukraine war.

70: In December 2024, 266 out of 389 US metro areas – nearly 70% – reported higher unemployment rates compared to the year before, according to Labor Department data. The largest increases occurred in southern cities like Dalton, GA, where unemployment was up 3.5%, and Asheville, NC, which was up 2.6%, as well as cities across Michigan, likely because of the 2% decrease in manufacturing jobs statewide.

86: A nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka last weekend was triggered by a monkey entering a power station near the capital Colombo. The incident left millions without electricity as temperatures hit the high 80s amid extreme humidity. While the event sparked humor online, it highlighted serious concerns about Sri Lanka’s fragile power infrastructure … and its ever-expanding monkey population.

50: A recent survey reveals that Donald Trump is more popular than Gustavo Petro in Colombia, with three-quarters of the population disapproving of Petro compared to 50% approving of the US president. The Bloomberg survey looked at Colombian attitudes following Petro’s much-publicized but brief rejection of deportation flights last month – a decision that 74% of the population disapproved of. The incident sparked widespread economic concerns, with 88% of Colombians fearing Trump would retaliate with tariffs.

