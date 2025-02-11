3.5: Marc Fogel, a 63-year-old American teacher imprisoned in Russia since 2021, has been released following negotiations by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Fogel, who taught at the Anglo-American School of Moscow, served 3.5 years of a 14-year sentence for bringing medical marijuana into the country. The release is being framed as a gesture of goodwill from Russia amid discussions about the Ukraine war.

70: In December 2024, 266 out of 389 US metro areas – nearly 70% – reported higher unemployment rates compared to the year before, according to Labor Department data. The largest increases occurred in southern cities like Dalton, GA, where unemployment was up 3.5%, and Asheville, NC, which was up 2.6%, as well as cities across Michigan, likely because of the 2% decrease in manufacturing jobs statewide.

86: A nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka last weekend was triggered by a monkey entering a power station near the capital Colombo. The incident left millions without electricity as temperatures hit the high 80s amid extreme humidity. While the event sparked humor online, it highlighted serious concerns about Sri Lanka’s fragile power infrastructure … and its ever-expanding monkey population.