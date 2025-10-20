Menu Icon
Hard Numbers: Daylight robbery at the Louvre, Amazon Web Services goes dark, Ivorians head to the polls next weekend, “No Kings” protests sweep the US

​French police officers seal off the entrance to the Louvre Museum after a robbery in Paris, France, on October 19, 2025. Robbers break into the Louvre and flee with jewelry on the morning of October 19, 2025, a source close to the case says, adding that its value is still being evaluated. A police source says an unknown number of thieves arrive on a scooter armed with small chainsaws and use a goods lift to reach the room they are targeting.

Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto
8: Talk about robbery in broad daylight! Well it literally happened at arguably the world’s most famed art gallery on Sunday, as four men used power tools to break into the Louvre in Paris and steal eight objects – predominantly jewelry – including a necklace that Napoleon Bonaparte gave to his wife. French authorities are still seeking the perpetrators and the items they took. The Louvre is closed today.

2.5: Amazon Web Services, the largest cloud computing provider in the United States, was down for roughly two-and-a-half hours early this morning, disrupting several major economic sectors – including banks, airliners, social media platforms, and many others. AWS reported at 5:30 am ET that the systems were coming back online. The firm is still looking into the root cause of the shutdown, but said it stemmed from problems with Amazon DynamoDB, a system that lends computing power and storage to websites.

4: Tensions are high in Ivory Coast as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a fourth term in Saturday’s election. Ouattara has sidelined his rivals: The 83-year-old leader has banned protests, cracked down on opposition, and ignored calls to step aside. Analysts warn his bid risks reigniting past instability in one of West Africa’s biggest economies.

2,600: An estimated 7 million people joined “No Kings” protests in 2,600 rallies across nearly all 50 states, accusing President Donald Trump of acting like a monarch. Republicans and the White House rebuked the protests.
