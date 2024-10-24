Hard Numbers: Turkey retaliates for terror bombing, Boeing workers reject deal, Biden to issue historic apology, Brand new prime number

32: Turkish warplanes destroyed 32 sites associated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party — which Ankara and Washington label a terrorist group — in Iraq and Syria on Thursday in retaliation for Wednesday’s attack on a Turkish defense plant that killed five. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault on the plant.

35: Boeing’s unionized workers rejected an offer from the aerospace giant that included a 35% pay rise over four years, with 64% of union members voting against the deal. The union says 10 years of sacrifices need to be compensated, and that it hopes to resume negotiations promptly.

1,000: On Friday, President Joe Biden will for the first time formally apologize for the US government’s role in forcing Native American children into boarding schools, where students were harshly abused, resulting in the death of at least 1,000. Beyond the atrocious physical, sexual, and psychological trauma, the schools were intended to snuff out the intangible aspects of Indigenous cultures transmitted from generation to generation. It is unclear whether any action will follow the apology.

2136,279,841 − 1: Programmer Luke Durant made history this month by discovering the largest prime number yet known on his home computer as part of a project called the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search. But we can’t print it in full here, as it has 41,024,320 digits. For context, the longest novel ever published, Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time,” has just 9,609,000 characters (including spaces) and runs to over 3,000 pages.