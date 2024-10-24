Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Turkey retaliates for terror bombing, Boeing workers reject deal, Biden to issue historic apology, Brand new prime number

A general view of the entrance of the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company TUSAS, where three people were killed and five others wounded in an attack, near Kahramankazan, a town of Turkish capital Ankara, October 23, 2024.

A general view of the entrance of the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company TUSAS, where three people were killed and five others wounded in an attack, near Kahramankazan, a town of Turkish capital Ankara, October 23, 2024.

Reuters
Senior Writer
https://twitter.com/matt__kendrick
https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthew-kendrick-532b1b131/

32: Turkish warplanes destroyed 32 sites associated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party — which Ankara and Washington label a terrorist group — in Iraq and Syria on Thursday in retaliation for Wednesday’s attack on a Turkish defense plant that killed five. No group has claimed responsibility for the assault on the plant.

35: Boeing’s unionized workers rejected an offer from the aerospace giant that included a 35% pay rise over four years, with 64% of union members voting against the deal. The union says 10 years of sacrifices need to be compensated, and that it hopes to resume negotiations promptly.

1,000: On Friday, President Joe Biden will for the first time formally apologize for the US government’s role in forcing Native American children into boarding schools, where students were harshly abused, resulting in the death of at least 1,000. Beyond the atrocious physical, sexual, and psychological trauma, the schools were intended to snuff out the intangible aspects of Indigenous cultures transmitted from generation to generation. It is unclear whether any action will follow the apology.

2136,279,841 − 1: Programmer Luke Durant made history this month by discovering the largest prime number yet known on his home computer as part of a project called the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search. But we can’t print it in full here, as it has 41,024,320 digits. For context, the longest novel ever published, Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time,” has just 9,609,000 characters (including spaces) and runs to over 3,000 pages.

Latest Videos

Global Stage Interviews

Can we achieve gender quality by 2030?

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose
Global Stage Interviews

Global economy at risk if Middle East conflict expands, says World Bank's Ayhan Kose

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy
State of the World

Ian Bremmer on the US election & crisis of democracy

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024
State of the World

Ian Bremmer's State of the World 2024

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza
World

What Sinwar's death means for the war in Gaza

Ukraine and the future of Europe
GZERO World Clips

Ukraine and the future of Europe