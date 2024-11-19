Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search
EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

GZERO’s Dish of Delights, Nov. 19, 2024

Watch: “A Real Pain.”I loved this movie. It’s about two cousins who’ve lost touch and decide to go on a trip to Poland to reconnect and honor their grandmother — a Holocaust survivor. The film is largely about the challenges of confronting the past, and touches heavily on grief and generational trauma. Despite the heavy subject matter, the movie somehow manages to be incredibly funny. It’s the perfect balance of heartwarming, profound, and hilarious. — John

Read: Atatürk: The Biography of the Founder of Modern Turkey,” by Andrew Mango. During my trip to Turkey last week, I witnessed something rather remarkable. Around 9:05 a.m. on Nov. 10, ships in the Bosphorous began sounding their horns, cars stopped in the middle of the street, and people paused their routines to stand respectfully. They were mourning the 86th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey and one of the most influential figures of the 20th century. And yet, in the US – inexcusably – he is virtually unknown. Do yourself a favor and pick up Mango’s comprehensive biography, which unsparingly cuts through Kemalist propaganda and legend to trace the story of Turkey’s rise from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. – Matt

Watch: The 2008 Nadal-Federer Wimbledon final. As Rafael Nadal, king of clay, retires from professional tennis, take a minute — or six hours — to watch one of his best performances when he beat Roger Federer at his peak at Wimbledon. Both men gave their all, and the match was nothing less than a thriller. Nadal is finishing his career with Davis Cup play this week. – Suhani

Latest Videos

Ian Explains

How Trump forced Europe's hand on Ukraine

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far
US Politics

What Trump’s cabinet picks reveal so far

Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia. What's next?
World

Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia. What's next?

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return
Europe

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return

Should we be worried about population decline?
GZERO World Clips

Should we be worried about population decline?

Global leaders scramble to align with Trump
Quick Take

Global leaders scramble to align with Trump