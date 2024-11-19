GZERO’s Dish of Delights, Nov. 19, 2024

Watch: “A Real Pain.” I loved this movie. It’s about two cousins who’ve lost touch and decide to go on a trip to Poland to reconnect and honor their grandmother — a Holocaust survivor. The film is largely about the challenges of confronting the past, and touches heavily on grief and generational trauma. Despite the heavy subject matter, the movie somehow manages to be incredibly funny. It’s the perfect balance of heartwarming, profound, and hilarious. — John

Read: “ Atatürk: The Biography of the Founder of Modern Turkey ,” by Andrew Mango. During my trip to Turkey last week, I witnessed something rather remarkable. Around 9:05 a.m. on Nov. 10, ships in the Bosphorous began sounding their horns, cars stopped in the middle of the street, and people paused their routines to stand respectfully. They were mourning the 86th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey and one of the most influential figures of the 20th century. And yet, in the US – inexcusably – he is virtually unknown. Do yourself a favor and pick up Mango’s comprehensive biography, which unsparingly cuts through Kemalist propaganda and legend to trace the story of Turkey’s rise from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. – Matt