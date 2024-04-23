We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hump day recommendations
Watch: “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”This movie, the latest from director Guy Ritchie, is based on a true story (or claims to be, at least). It focuses on a top-secret and rambunctiously unorthodox British combat unit during World War II. In many ways, it felt like the British version of “Inglourious Basterds.” TLDR: It was a lot of fun. Definitely worth seeing in theaters. – John
Listen: Kevin Kaarl. Disappointed by Taylor Swift’s new album? (Come at me, Swifties!) For a singer-songwriter who has yet to burn through their talent satisfying the perverse beast that is the music industry, check out this young man from Chihuahua. His guitar-driven ballads fall somewhere between Julieta Venegas, Death Cab for Cutie, and Willie Nelson, full of sadness and silver linings. – MattTame: a dragon (if you can). The slain Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, once said the Kremlin’s decision to empower Ramzan Kadyrov as the strongman of Chechnya was akin to “fostering a baby dragon, which you then have to keep feeding to prevent it from setting everything on fire.” This 2016 profile of Kadyrov by New Yorker writer Joshua Yaffa tells the story of how Kadyrov became “Putin’s Dragon.” With the Kremlin now reportedly scrambling to groom a successor to the terminally ill Kadyrov, Yaffa’s piece remains as timely as ever. – Alex