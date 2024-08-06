We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hump day recommendations, Aug. 7, 2024
Watch: “Laapataa Ladies.” Imagine that your wife gets exchanged on your wedding day. That’s the plot of “Laapata Ladies,” which means “Missing Ladies,” a film directed by Kiran Rao. Set in rural India, the film follows two girls who recently got married. Phool, 16, has never stepped out of her village, and Jaya has just finished high school and wants to continue her studies. While Jaya gets exchanged with Phool at the train station, Phool steps down at a different terminus. Watch this heartwarming film as the two girls survive, one at a train station, and one in an unknown family, while trying to figure out their ultimate destinations. – Suhani
Watch: “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.”This docuseries was released several years ago but feels incredibly timely. It’s about the year 1971 and the music it inspired — and how the music of that year shaped the times. So much of what happened in 1971 feels eerily familiar. It was the Nixon era and the height of the Vietnam War. Young people were out in the streets, furious over the war (among other things) and calling for sweeping societal changes. The soundtrack to this series is fantastic, and you’ll probably learn a lot, too. — John