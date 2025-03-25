Hump Day Recommendations, March 26, 2025

Listen: “Relationships.” The Haim sisters haven’t released a new album since 2020, busying themselves instead with Hollywood films — notably appearing in “Barbie” and “Licorice Pizza.” Their new song, “Relationships,” suggests that they are finally on the precipice of another. It is a beautiful rock-influenced ballad about, you guessed it, relationships, and the rhythm suggests that the band is taking a new turn. The track took seven years to make, they said, but it’s well worth it. – Zac
Read: This harrowing NYT article. It’s about a Columbia University student who – despite not being involved in the protests – was mistakenly arrested last spring in the chaos as she tried to return to her apartment. Ranjani Srinivasan was acquitted last year, and her only involvement in pro-Palestinian causes consisted of a few social posts focused on “human rights violations” in Gaza. But she recently self-deported to Canada after ICE knocked on her door three nights in a row, and now the Fulbright Scholar from India has had her student visa revoked by ICE and her enrollment at Columbia withdrawn. – Riley
Watch: “Jujutsu Kaisen.” This award-winning anime mixes up the supernatural with human drama and Japanese pop culture touchstones. It tells the tale of Yuji Itadori, a teen who swallows a cursed finger and becomes a vessel for one of the most powerful curses in existence – as well as a student at a secret sorcerer school. I’m only on season one but already looking forward to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen’s “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” film on May 30, 2025. – Tasha
Read: “The Nature of Economies.” This ultra-slim volume, penned by one of the world’s most venerable thinkers on modern urban life, Jane Jacobs, is a small miracle. Jacobs’ prose style is simple, direct, and engaging. Yet, this book brings together economics, biology, evolutionary theory, ecology, geology, meteorology, and other natural sciences with a simple underlying conviction: Human beings are not separable from nature. We are part of nature. The decisions we make, as individuals and as societies, must begin from that assumption. This is a great read for anyone from ages 18 to 118. — Willis