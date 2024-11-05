Hump Day Recommendations, Nov. 6, 2024

Read: Calvin and Hobbes. Tired of the existential dread that hangs over this US election like smog? Me too. Time to revisit Calvin (history’s most imaginative cartoon boy) and Hobbes (his sardonic stuffed tiger and best pal). It’s hard to top “Something Under the Bed is Drooling” and “The Revenge of the Baby-Sat.” But for my money “Scientific Progress Goes Boink” is cartoonist Bill Watterson’s masterpiece. Enjoy. You deserve it. – Willis

Watch: “Somebody Somewhere,” a slightly under-the-radar but critically acclaimed comedy series on HBO Max, starring Bridget Everett and a cast of eccentric but endearing characters living in Manhattan, Kansas. Now in its third and final season, the show follows Everett as Sam Miller, a 40-something, single woman who moves back to her hometown following the death of her sister. This series is touching, hilarious, filled with beautiful music (Everett is an amazing singer), and won a Peabody this year for excellence in entertainment. – Tony

Watch, if you haven’t already, last week’s episode of “ Saturday Night Live .” If US politics has you feeling grim or overwhelmed, this episode will be a much-needed respite. – Riley